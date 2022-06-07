Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.29. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $359,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

