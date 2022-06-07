Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hillman Solutions posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $657,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 865,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 206,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter.

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 65,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

