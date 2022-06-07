Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE GSAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 3,085,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,195. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

