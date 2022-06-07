Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.11 Million

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to report sales of $560.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $566.00 million and the lowest is $555.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 759,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 128,833 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.18. 491,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,505. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

