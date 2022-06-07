Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,277. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

