Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

BKCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

