Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. 8X8 reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million.
Shares of EGHT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 1,075,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $28.68.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
