Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.27.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.