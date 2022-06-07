BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. BrightView reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE BV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BrightView has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.30.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BrightView by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BrightView by 52.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 34.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

