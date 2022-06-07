Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Brenntag from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

BNTGY opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

