Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

