Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

