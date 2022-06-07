Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% yr/yr to $8.78-9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,697. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

