BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE DCF opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
