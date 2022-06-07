BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DCF opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

