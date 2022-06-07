Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.37 on Friday. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,682,000 after buying an additional 208,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in Blucora by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 1,831,249 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Blucora by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

