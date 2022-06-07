BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Cap of $2.04 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $20,708.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00303145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00073438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,242,738,282 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.