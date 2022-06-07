Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $175.93 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $175.93 or 0.00594212 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,608.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00187209 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,083,794 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.