Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 53.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $380.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

