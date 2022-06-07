BIDR (BIDR) Price Up 1% This Week

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $27.09 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

