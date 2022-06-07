Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALORU. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000.

NASDAQ ALORU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.15.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

