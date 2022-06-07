Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives $94.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

BDRFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €106.00 ($113.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($81.72) to €81.00 ($87.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($112.90) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

BDRFY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,085. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

