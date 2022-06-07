Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00079596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00229043 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00034020 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

