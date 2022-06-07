Becton, Dickinson and Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 198,435 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,222 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

