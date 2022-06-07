Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

Several research firms recently commented on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 341,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 6,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.