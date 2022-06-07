Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.33. Barclays reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion.

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

