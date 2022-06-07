BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.