Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

BLDP opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 704,218 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 832,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

