Baader Bank Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($109.68) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.65 ($100.70).

BNR stock opened at €73.06 ($78.56) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($60.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.66.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

