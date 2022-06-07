aWSB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.64 or 0.00053456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $101,739.33 and approximately $49.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00785038 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 266.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00082551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00378740 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

