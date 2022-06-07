AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Down 6.9%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 7.99 and last traded at 8.05. 47,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,261,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 8,560.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

