Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Head to Head Review

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 6.55% 15.65% 9.59% Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82%

57.5% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aviat Networks and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.18 $110.14 million $1.63 17.76 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 12.27 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aviat Networks and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aviat Networks presently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.32%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 72.63%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Volatility & Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Planet Labs PBC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

