Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 47,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,052,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

