Autonio Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,239.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $587,222.34 and $6,239.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.55 or 0.00781885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 274.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00086390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00387848 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

