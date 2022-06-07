AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will announce $29.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.03 billion and the highest is $30.48 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $127.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.48 billion to $129.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.09 billion to $123.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 702,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,899,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

