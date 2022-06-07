Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.48.

Shares of AIZ opened at $183.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

