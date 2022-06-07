Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ASAN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.95. Asana has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

