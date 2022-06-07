ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Tops $1.86 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $41,878.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.05 or 0.01863618 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 152% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00168185 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.00431103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

