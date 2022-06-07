Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 912352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.
Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.29.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.73 million and a PE ratio of 67.50.
In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
