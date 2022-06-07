Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 912352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.73 million and a PE ratio of 67.50.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

