Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Up 393.1% Over Last Week

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 206% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 393.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $37,513.68 and approximately $162.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.