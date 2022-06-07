APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $271,676.34

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $271,676.34 and $387.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 172.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.02 or 0.02546641 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00166427 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00413589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

