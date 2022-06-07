Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APS opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$6.98.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.