Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to report $6.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $25.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.18 billion to $26.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $31.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

AMAT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,521. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.44.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.