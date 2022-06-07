Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.55.
About Aphria (TSE:APHA)
