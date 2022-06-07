Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRS. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

