Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOMR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,341,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,701,009.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AOMR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 60,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $349.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.73%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

