Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Price Target at $120.00

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 106,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. UCB has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

UCB Company Profile (Get Rating)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.