Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $26.37

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNMF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. 44,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

