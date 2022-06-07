Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $685.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.90 million. Transocean reported sales of $656.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 2,235,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,077,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

