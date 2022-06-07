Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. 673,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,361,676. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,741 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $2,736,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.