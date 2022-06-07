Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 4,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 407,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 271,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

