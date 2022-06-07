Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,947. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

